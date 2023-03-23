Research tells us that when we are happier, we have better health and longevity, but does happiness just happen to us?
Experts say happiness actually comes from within ourselves, and that we all have the power to be happier if we focus on a few things every day.
Here are some tips to help do that:
1. Find meaning and purpose: Examine your life and make sure you’re doing something your passionate about.
2. Challenge negative thinking: Get quiet and examine what you are thinking about your life, yourself and your future. When negative thoughts arise, see if you can flip them to more positive ones.
3. Strengthen your relationships: And get more of them. Research shows the more connected we are to other people, the less lonely and more fulfilled we are. An 85-year Harvard study finds that positive relationships keep us happier.
4. Be grateful for everything in your life: Gratitude is a proven way to make you feel better about everything in your life.
5. Have a healthy lifestyle: When you feel physically better, you feel mentally better as well.
And experts say know when to let go of things that are causing you stress. In other words, don’t sweat the small stuff.