The American Heart Association says we should stick to about 6 teaspoons of sugar a day, but most of us consume much more than that. Studies show the average American takes in about 17 teaspoons of sugar every day.
We know the extra sugar adds to our waistlines but it’s also bad for our hearts. So how can we cut down on sugar?
Experts say the problem is that even with the best intentions, we avoid the cookies and cake for example, sugar is pretty much everywhere in the food supply. It's often in places you wouldn't expect to find it, like salad dressings and condiments. But there are things you can do to cut down on how much sugar you get every day.
1. Examine those labels and look for added sugars. Dieticians say added sugars should be less than 10% of your daily intake.
2. Look for hidden sugars. Corn syrup, rice syrup and any word that ends in -ose, like fructose, sucrose, maltose and dextrose are sugars.
3. Avoid sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, energy drinks, sports drinks and sweet tea. All contain huge amounts of sugars, as much as 39 grams in some cases.
4. Stay away from sauces that have sugar like barbecue sauce, tomato sauce and ketchup.
5. Eat full fat foods instead of reduced fat, as those can have more sugar, like low-fat yogurt.
And if you can’t cut out sugar all together, just try to reduce how much you eat. Experts say added sugar consumption is associate with all kinds of chronic conditions, like inflammatory diseases, type 2 diabetes and obesity.