Sleep is when our bodies repair themselves, our brains rest and we get refreshed for a new day. But if you find you can’t fall asleep or stay asleep , what can you do?
Here are five tips that can help.
1. Develop a routine to help you wind down.
That means about 30 or 40 minutes before bedtime, start to relax. Stop looking at your phone and quietly read or do some light stretching.
2. Consider what you eat and drink before bedtime.
Experts say stop eating three hours before bed to give your body time to digest. Watch your caffeine intake during the day. And while alcohol might help you fall asleep, it can also prevent you from staying asleep.
3. Examine where you’re sleeping.
Studies show a cool bedroom, around 65 degrees, is optimal for sleep as it will help cortisol levels to drop and melatonin levels to increase. Make sure the room is dark and quiet.
4. Try and go to sleep at the same time every night.
And waking up at the same time every morning reinforces your circadian rhythm and helps your body run more efficiently.
5. Worry less and exercise more
Evaluate your stress level and turn to stress management tools like yoga and mediation. Exercise will help you feel less stressed and sleep better.
If you find yourself unable to solve the problem, visit your doctor in case there are health issues preventing you from getting a good night’s sleep.