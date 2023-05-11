Summer is almost here! What will your kids be doing?
Kids will be out of school in a few weeks and while that makes them happy, it can be challenging for parents to keep kids busy while juggling everything else they have to do.
Experts say try to plan ahead so that summer is filled with fun but also function so that the family dynamic runs as smoothly as possible.
Here are some ideas to help.
1. Design a summer reading program that is age appropriate for your kids. You can assign books and then give rewards. Your local library also might have a free summer reading program you can take the kids to.
2. Research camps and activities. Your township, your school also might have free or low cost programs for your kids that they will love and will give you a little down time.
3. Create a schedule for the day so you and your children have clear expectations for how the day will go.
4. Plan outdoor activities. Sometimes the best part of summer is to just get outside and enjoy the warmth and the free time
5. Set a goal and try to accomplish it. Experts say even young children can do this over the summer. They say it can help kids to see the value in goal setting and feel the pride when a goal is reached.
Experts say try to limit screen time and encourage kids to get creative in as many different ways as you can think of!