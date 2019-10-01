7-year-old Kaya helps save the planet

Did you know it takes 500 years for an average sized plastic water bottle to fully decompose? One young girl who loves to fish is making it her mission to help save the planet sharing her recycling tips with other kids!

At just 7 years old, Kaya Mystic Walker is a fishing fanatic!

"I fish every single week," said Walker, a Hook 360 child ambassador.

She learned to love the outdoors thanks to her dad.

“It’s something that we bond over,” said Tymagin Walker, Kaya’s father.

Walker’s Instagram page caught the eye of Brett Diaz, the founder of an outdoor apparel company called Hook 360.

“When we met Kaya we were like, wow, this girl really loves fishing,” Diaz said.

Brett wanted conservation to be the company’s mission. Even using recycled crayons to create the wax seal on the packages.

“We ship all of our orders in recycled paper, we use no plastic in any of our packaging,” Diaz explained.

When Walker learned how plastic poisons our waterways and landfills saving the planet became her passion. Walker invited her friends to a beach cleanup.

“I tell my friends, pick up this, pick up that, but they’re not listening to me,” Walker says.

She also encourages them to use stainless steel straws over plastic.

Diaz said, “If every child in an average classroom switched to a stainless-steel straw, they would take about 17,000 plastic straws out of circulation every year.”

Walker also teaches kids about "upcycling."

Repurposing items that usually end up in the trash like using aluminum cans to make an herb garden.

“I learned from Kaya that it’s good to clean up,” Lyla Bohan said.

As a Hook 360 ambassador, Walker continues to inspire kids to lower their carbon footprint.

“You always say no to plastic,” she says.

Proving you’re never too young to make a difference.

Over 100,000 marine animals die every year getting entangled in or ingesting plastic. So, Kaya is planning another beach cleanup soon. Brett’s company donates a dollar of every item sold to coral restoration.