The holidays can be stressful for everyone for different reasons. For families who have a loved one with a substance use disorder, there is an extra layer of difficulty.
We all want the picture-perfect holiday, but these families deal with a lot of anxiety and turmoil.
Rhonda Miller, executive director and founder of Oasis Community Center in Bethlehem, explains why the holidays can trigger grief, depression and even relapses. She also gives some tips to manage holiday stress.
Watch the interview in the video window above or read a transcript below.
"So Rhonda, let's talk a little bit about why the holidays can be so stressful for these folks."
"Holidays are stressful for everybody, let's face it. But when you have dynamics in the family, that create a lot of tension, there's a lot of apprehension families experience, and then just anticipating what could play out at the family dinner event. So when families have a loved one who has substance issues, for example, perhaps they imbibe a little too much at the family gathering that can create a lot of concern and tension on what could happen, what could play out. And I think it's really important for families that have that issue to have a plan."
"Well, that's what I was just going to ask you. So what what can families do? First of all, to try to prepare for the feelings that might come up, but also to sort of think through the scenarios?"
"Well, here we are, we're right in the middle of moving into the holiday season. And there's going to be a lot of merrymaking going on. One thing that we can do is anticipate perhaps serving non-alcoholic beverages as an option. That's not always possible when we go to somebody else's home or party. There's things we can do such as having conversations with loved ones that are close to the person that might have an issue with alcohol, for example, and develop a plan a safety plan. 'What can we do if they are consuming too much? Can we pull them aside? Can we engage them in an another activity?' Perhaps they need to lay down in a guestroom. They might need an alternative ride home. But it's very important to have a plan and to prepare ourselves emotionally."
"Yeah, so at Oasis Community Center, you help families of people that have substance abuse conditions. So why is this kind of support? So if a family is in this situation, they may feel so isolated, and we don't know what to do, and we feel so alone, why is it so important for them to have support from your organization?"
"Support is so important. We often, when we struggle with issues, regardless of what they are, we tend to isolate and withdraw and try and deal with these things ourselves. And we really need to develop a support program, a support system, trusted people that we feel safe that we can express what we're dealing with, express how we feel emotionally and develop strategies, learn tools and strategies to cope and to have a wonderful holiday season."
"Because when someone has a substance abuse condition, it impacts the whole family, right?"
"It impacts family, friends, co-workers, everyone."
"And you have a personal reason for getting involved in this work. So when you were going through this, how was your family impacted?"
"So my son then developed an opioid use disorder after he was prescribed opioids for wisdom teeth removal. The erratic behavior was probably the biggest issue, not knowing if he was coming or going, not knowing if we could count on him to be there during holiday events. So it just creates a lot of anxiety. And I had to learn tools. I had to go to counseling, go to support groups read, become educated about the disease of addiction, and learn how it's a family disease and everyone is impacted. And everyone can, everyone can make changes, even subtle changes in communication, for example, that can help ease a lot of the chaos that could occur."
"Well, thank you so much, Rhonda, for speaking with us today. And join us on January 3 because Rhonda is going to tell us a little bit about a new direction for Oasis Community Center in the new year."