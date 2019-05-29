Battle back from obesity

BREAKING NEWS

An estimated 160 million Americans are either obese or overweight. One woman, who turned to weight loss surgery, is now sharing her experience with the world with brutal honesty and humor.

Gail Gedan says, “If you asked our mom we always needed to be on a diet!”

Sisters Gail and Carol Gedan can’t remember a day without dieting.

“I remember a lollipop diet where you would eat a lollipop in between meals," Gedan said.

But when the scale tipped at 265 pounds, Gedan didn’t know what to do.

“This was after joining a new gym and going religiously and rejoining weight watchers for the umpteenth time,” Gedan explained.

She didn’t think weight loss surgery was for her because it would alter her body forever.

Gedan said, “Never be able to like eat five slices of pizza again?”

After some serious research, Gedan had gastric bypass surgery in February 2018. She began to blog about her experience.

“It’s called Go Go Gail,” Gedan said.

Documenting every dropped pound, Gedan is brutally honest about eating with her new, much smaller stomach.

“Up until recently, I couldn’t eat a grilled chicken breast without barfing it up,” Gedan said.

Having shed 90 pounds so far, Gail shares her transformation with her followers.

“The thing that helped me the most is that I’m not hungry all the time,” Gedan explained.

She says bariatric surgery is a really good weight loss tool, but it’s not for everyone.

“I’ve considered it myself too but I’m too much of a wimp,” Carol Gedan said.

She prefers the keto diet, but says her sister is a role model to anyone who struggles with their weight.

“If she can reach one person then her weight loss surgery is a success,” Gedan said.

Gedan says her tastes also changed after surgery, and it took a while before she could drink protein shakes again. She is still losing weight and blogs about it daily. She also shares product reviews and recipes.

