Today

Mostly cloudy, still cool, and breezy. We can't entirely rule out a stray shower, but pretty much all of that rain should remain south of the area.

Tonight

Cloudy. We can't entirely rule out a stray shower late. There will likely be a little bit more rain, certainly late, to the south.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and still quite cool with the occasional shower possible. Heavier rain may very well be seen south and east of the Lehigh Valley.