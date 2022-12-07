NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Patchy dense fog across eastern Pennsylvania, southwest New Jersey, and the Delmarva this morning... Areas of fog have formed this morning across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, southwestern New Jersey, and the Delmarva, centered around the I-95 urban corridor and points west. Some patches of fog could be dense, with visibilities locally less than one- quarter of a mile at times. Fog will gradually diminish throughout the morning and is expected to mostly lift by the afternoon. If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicles ahead.