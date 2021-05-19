Sixty-two percent of the entire U.S. work force was forced to work from home during the coronavirus lockdown. In a new Gallup poll, 3 out of 5 people want to continue to remotely work—indefinitely. But for working women, this new arrangement could be hurting, not helping them.
Working where you live, living where you work, it’s the new norm. But is one person in your home doing more than their fair share?
New research found that women with full-time jobs, a partner, and children are spending 71 hours a week on child care, elder care and household chores during the pandemic. Compare that to 51 hours for men!
The forced working from home environment has created a mandatory double-double shift for women, adding homeschooling and taking care of their parents to an already packed day.
Try to shift that 71 hours and 50 hours of housework into more like 60-60. Still, not ideal, but it would give women 10 more hours a week to sleep, exercise and take care of themselves.
This new double-double shift could also be impacting women’s health. Since the pandemic hit, 25 percent of women are experiencing anxiety, racing hearts, and trouble sleeping, compared to just eleven percent of men.