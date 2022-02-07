Today

Mostly cloudy with closer to seasonable temperatures. There might be a little freezing drizzle in the morning, mainly south and east, followed by some showers during the afternoon, again mainly south and east.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. There might be a little freezing rain or rain early to the east.

Tomorrow

A little warmer with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There might be a stray flurry or snow shower in the afternoon, mainly across the Poconos.