According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 70 million people quit their jobs or were laid off last year.
Most of them left voluntarily. It's part of "The Great Resignation."
Many of these folks want to be their own bosses and start their own businesses.
One option some are considering is owning a franchise.
So what goes into it, and is it a good fit for you? What should people consider when exploring opportunities in franchising?
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with Pam Bartlett, owner of FranStrategies, a franchise consulting business.