Today

Cloudy with rain developing; may begin as a brief period of snow and sleet with a coating to an inch of accumulation in the higher elevations, which gets washed away with a steady afternoon and evening rain.

Tonight

Cloudy and increasingly breezy with windswept rain. Temperatures rising through the 40s and into the 50s after midnight.

Tomorrow

Cloudy and windy with rain possibly mixing with or changing to snow before ending. A coating to 1" possible. Mild early with morning highs in the mid 50s, then temps rapidly drop below freezing during the afternoon. Wind chills near zero by evening.