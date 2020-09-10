Studies show 85% of people over the age of 18 drink at some point in their lifetime, but recent research is calling alcoholism a growing women's health issue.
Health experts are saying women are now drinking almost as much as men but they say women's bodies are more susceptible to physical damage from alcohol than men are. That has to do with several factors, including how women metabolic alcohol and just physiological differences between men and women. It's enough for some to call it a women's health crisis.
It's become a social norm. With friends, a loved one, or all alone, experts say more women are drinking too much.
"What I say is that I have a broken 'off' switch. When I start, I can't stop. More is always better. Physically, I felt horrible, and I knew it was starting to take its toll on me, physically," said Martha Carucci, author and recovering alcoholic.
Doctors are seeing a rise in liver disease, breast cancer, brain and heart damage, as well as dire outcomes in pregnancy. So how do you decrease your risk of alcohol-related health issues?
First, cut back to one drink per day for women.
What about quitting completely? A new movement referred to as "sober curious" has surfaced across social media, and it's making a bold statement. Promoters are boasting better sleep, weight loss and stronger memory skills.
The reasons for the increased consumption vary, but experts say it has to do with stress and anxiety, and they point to hormonal changes in peri-menopause and menopause that can cause depressive symptoms that can lead to self soothing with alcohol.