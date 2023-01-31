As many areas continue to see a rise in drug overdose deaths, the treatment community will be working hard in the new year to get people with substance abuse disorders the help they need.
One such organization is Danny's Ride.
The concept for Danny's Ride came from the idea of friends supporting friends and making sure people have a way to get to appointments.
Nancy Knoebel founded Danny's Ride in honor of her son, Danny, who passed away in November 2016, a week shy of his 28th birthday.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Nancy Knoebel to talk about what Danny's Ride is and why it's important.
Watch the interview in the video window above or read a transcript below.
"So why Danny's Ride?"
"Danny's Ride is giving rides to people that are in recovery with substance use conditions. And the reason we wanted to focus on transportation, or that I wanted to focus on transportation as a way to honor Danny and make a difference in the community, is that he was a ride giver when he was alive. And he just was a very sweet, yet wonderful man who found ways to help people. And frequently it might have been a ride, it could have been other things, even just a friendly ear to listen. But he was just a warm and caring giving person. And I thought this was something that could really be a wonderful way to honor him and help change lives one at a time, one ride at a time."
"I love that idea of just really keeping his spirit of kindness going. Tell us a little bit about why this in particular is so important in the recovery community."
"Well, there are a lot of services, wonderful services that are available that can really help people in recovery along their journey. But if you can't get there, they don't help. Right? So transportation is a huge barrier to access many people, not only in recovery, but throughout the community, in the country don't have transportation that can get them to the services and supports they need. I focused on recovery, because Danny was in recovery when he died. And so that's an area of work that people are in and a challenge that people face. It's very near and dear to my heart. I know how hard recovery is. And I think it just is a tremendous challenge and takes a huge amount of work. And I thought if I can reduce or eliminate one barrier to help people on their journey, it would be a wonderful thing to do. Because let's make getting there not part of the challenge."
"Yeah, well, it's also not that easy to have a nonprofit like you do. But I understand you got a significant grant that you'd like to tell us about."
"Yes. So recently, through (Pennsylvania) Rep. Mike Schlossberg and his team, I was able to secure a $300,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. I'm very excited to have that funding. It's really startup funding is the way we're looking at it at Danny's Ride, and plan to do a pilot program. It's currently under development. But we will, as we expect that we will be providing transportation to some individuals with substance use conditions who are involved in the criminal justice system and have many required places and activities that they must do as part of their sentencing. Most in support of their recovery. And if they can't get there, of course, the ability to be successful with those. That sentencing requirement is diminished. And so hopefully we can help people be successful break out of the criminal justice system, embrace and secure their sobriety and get back to the community where they belong and with their friends and family."
"All right, perfect. Well, thank you so much, and thank you for your efforts."