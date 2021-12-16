How much do you know about diabetes? Are you at risk?
Prediabetes is a serious health condition where blood sugar levels are higher than normal. It’s the stage before full-fledged diabetes develops. About 88 million American adults have prediabetes, but more than 84% don’t even know they have it.
Prediabetes puts you at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
The American Diabetes Association predicts that 1.5 million Americans will be diagnosed with diabetes this year.
“Living with diabetes is a lot of work. And it’s a lot of work that doesn’t go away,” Dr. Aaron Michels explains.
Knowing the early warning signs could help prevent you from getting it.
Feeling hunger and fatigue could be a red flag that your body isn’t making enough or any insulin.
Another sign if your wounds are healing more slowly than before.
Constant mood swings are also a concern.
Other signs to watch out for include dry mouth, itchy skin, and blurred vision.
“It takes a long time before the disease manifests,” said Dr. Satish Garg.
The Mayo Clinic suggests eating foods low in fat and calories, eating 3-5 servings of veggies a day, snacking on fruits that are high in fiber, choosing whole grains, and not skipping breakfast.
Also, being moderately active for 150 minutes a week could help lower your chances of developing diabetes.
“Lifestyle change is so powerful at reducing your chance of developing type 2 diabetes by about 50%," said Dr. Alison Massey.
Not all weight gain in your 40s and 50s is attributed to middle age. An increase in blood sugar levels has a direct relation to body fat. When an individual who starts gaining weight for no apparent reason, it is possible prediabetes is to blame. Even reducing calories and exercising more may not help if this is the cause.