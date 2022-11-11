Whoopi Goldberg, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Aniston... what do these celebrities have in common? Yes, they all make millions on the big screen, but all three also have dyslexia.
It’s estimated that 1 in 10 people has dyslexia. It’s a learning impairment that causes problems with reading, writing, and spelling.
The intelligence of dyslexic people is unaffected. This misunderstanding of the condition leads to stigma.
"It's actually the way that the neural pathways of the brain are wired for reading," said Cherrie Langston, administrator and principal at Park School in Orlando, Florida.
Scientists know more than ever about dyslexia, but there are still a lot of misconceptions about this common learning difference.
"I think some people, have a belief that dyslexia has to do with vision, that they see things upside down or reversed. That is true, but it's not a vision issue. It's the way the brain is wired," Langston said.
So how much do you know about it?
Is reading and writing letters backwards the main sign of dyslexia?
Some kids with dyslexia write letters backwards and some don’t.
Next question, does dyslexia go away once kids learn to read?
"Even after you have intervention, you will always be dyslexic," Langston says.
Most children with dyslexia are also diagnosed with ADHD.
And did you know there are dyslexia advantages?
"They are wonderful storytellers, oral storytellers, they are creative, artistic, uh, dyslexics make amazing entrepreneurs," Langston said.
Experts say it takes 3-4 years of intervention to see a difference in most people.