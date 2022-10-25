Dementia and Alzheimer's disease can cause people to be confused and unfamiliar with their own homes.
This results in what's called "critical wandering," when a person will simply wander away which can have devastating consequences.
You can imagine how terrifying it would be if your loved one wandered away, especially this time of year when we're heading into much colder weather.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Kevin Jameson, founder of the Dementia Society of America, a nonprofit in Doylestown, to learn more about how to keep your loved one safe.
Watch the interview above or read a transcript below.
"So tell us about this problem of wandering. Why does it happen?"
"There are a lot of reasons for it. Number one, we actually don't call it wandering, because we add the term critical wandering in front. And the reason why there's a difference is because wandering would be like going for a walk in the woods, you're wandering, you don't really have an intention other than to relax and enjoy. But in the case of somebody living with dementia, when they elope their homes, we think about that for marriage, right? You elope for marriage. But elopement is actually the technical term for leaving the home undetected. Right? So somebody leaves the safety of their home, they have an intention. So they're going somewhere, they might be going to work, maybe they retired 30 years previously, maybe they're going to their family home, because they envision that they have to be there for Sunday dinner.
"But whatever happens is that elopement occurs, they're out in, you know, the world so to speak, they have an intention, but then they become disoriented, then they become lost, and oftentimes, unfortunately, lost forever. So there's a good portion of people in America that, you know, leave their homes, get away from that safe environment, and then are never found or are not found alive."
"That's terrifying. So what can we do to prevent it?"
"So there are a lot of things that go into prevention. First of all, just having a feeling of safety and security, in the place where they are living, because dementia itself, you know, is a syndrome, it's not a disease, it's caused by a disease. And these changes that are going on in the brain, because of these diseases, or disease, you know, are something we can't reverse or modify necessarily, not easily anyway. And so a lot of times, it goes back to anxiety, it goes back to long held memories that are still there. So people think that they're living 20-30 years previously, 50 years previously, 70 years previously.
"And so what can we do, we can obviously, give the person a safe environment, hold their hand, play music, not make it easy for them to get out, necessarily, unfortunately, people even put up you know, fake bookcases, in front of doors or signs that say do not enter. Because the person living with the dementia is going to look at that. And they will stop potentially. So there, there are a lot of like technical things we can do.
"But there are also a lot of non-medical things we can do. Just giving that person a feeling of safety and security, that they're in the home that they should be in or go with them and go outside and take them on that ride. I did that with my wife because my wife had dementia. And we would, she'd want to go home, I'd get her in the car, we would drive around, I'd come back and she'd say, Ah, we're home. But you know, I had to do that over and over again several times. So there are a lot of things that we can do just from a kind of life standpoint.
"But also there are things that we can do in the home to make it a little bit more difficult for the person to get out. Or at least when they do get out that we know it."