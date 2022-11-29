In the past several years, doctors are reporting more cases of digital eye strain, thanks to an increase in screen time from Zoom meetings, watching too much television and social media scrolling.
Digital eye strain isn't just a problem in your eyes, but it can impact other parts of your body as well. It might be the reason for that headache you've been having, or even that shoulder pain.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Dr. Julie McLaughlin, of Lehigh Eye Specialists, to learn how to prevent and treat it.
Watch the interview in the video window above or read below.
"So digital eyestrain doesn't just impact our eyes?"
"Nope... So digital eyestrain can also be referred to as computer vision syndrome. And it's a unique type of eyestrain that often will cause dry red eyes, headaches, eye fatigue, along with neck and shoulder pain. And this occurs after prolonged use on a computer or a tablet, cell phone, basically a digital device."
"And this is something relatively new. I mean, in the last, what 20 years, I would think in what you're seeing."
"Yeah, we definitely saw an uptick in computer vision syndrome, digital eyestrain, post-pandemic, a lot of things happened since April 2020. I think we all remember that. There were a lot of changes, right? We had a lot of people working from home. We had our kids online learning, we had changes in you know, personal behaviors and things like that with series binging and social media scrolling. So this became a bigger issue, especially post-pandemic, and we're dealing with it, we're addressing it, acknowledging it and trying to give patients and individuals the tools to help alleviate some of those problems, because unfortunately, we're still doing it."
"Now, we're giving ourselves these pains, but it doesn't lead to larger issues, or is it just sort of like a little bit of an annoyance?"
"It's not a little bit of an annoyance. These patients, these symptoms can ultimately affect quality of life, but also work performance. We know that these symptoms will typically happen after two hours of continuous screen time. Or if you engage on a digital device on a daily basis, which is basically everybody, all of us. And it's important to note that, you know, the average American spends seven hours a day on a computer either working from home or in the office."
"Okay, so what can we do to prevent digital eyestrain?"
"So solutions for digital eyestrain very, obviously, you want to get properly diagnosed. And so you do want to visit your eye care professional, your doctor, for routine eye exam.
"What we recommend our patients do is implementing a technique called the 20-20-20 rule. And basically what that is, is every 20 minutes, you want to look off beyond the screen 20 feet for 20 seconds. When you do that, you allow your eyes to break, right, you're breaking something called accommodation, which is when your eye muscles literally have to work to allow you to focus at that working distance. So you're allowing your muscles to relax.
"And then we recommend our patients blinking during those 20 minutes, because when you engage in screen time, you're not blinking as much. So a normal blink rate is anywhere from 15 to 20 times per minute. And it's really important when you blink, you tell these little oil glands around your eyes to produce oil. And it's like the protective shell to the surface of the eye. It keeps your eye healthy, it keeps you comfortable. And it keeps the vision clear. And when you're engaging in screen time, your blink rate drops about 66%. So sometimes you're only blinking four to six times a minute.
"And so what's nice is on, you know with the problem, the cell phones, there's apps that we actually can recommend our patient to download and it's just a reminder to implement that simple technique, that 20-20-20 rule, which is proven to alleviate eyestrain."
"Thank you so much. And if you have any questions, talk to your eye doctor."