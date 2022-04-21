Muscle memory is the act of committing a specific motor task into memory through repetition. Muscles are full of neurons attached to the nervous system that play a role in motor learning.
Many believe muscle memory will allow you to regain muscle size and strength rather quickly. However, it is more the result of learned motor skills and less about muscle growth.
When we achieve an increase and growth of muscle cells, our muscle fibers experience an increase in a type of cell known as myonuclei. These cells’ main job is to help us get stronger and increase our muscle fiber size.
Studies suggest that while muscle fibers can decrease in size when we stop training, the number of myonuclei appears to stay stable even for extended periods of time and in atrophied muscles.
Pros and cons of muscle memory
In learning a new skill, taking breaks between repetitions is highly effective. By monitoring how neural activity in the brain changes during learning a new skill, researchers report that mental “instant replay” after each performance is critical to perfecting the skill.
Also, the importance of sleep in improving enduring memories and learning new skills has shown to be effective. In animal experiments, rats learning to negotiate a new maze replay the experience in their brain activity during sleep, which consolidates the experience into memory.
These results provide a new understanding at the level of brain function of why taking breaks for off-line mental processing is necessary for learning and adds the important finding that instant replay between practice sessions flashes extremely rapidly through the brain.
Muscle memory is learned movement, whether the movement is correct or not. So, if you practice a movement over and over improperly, then you’re teaching the muscles and nervous system that this is how you should move even if the movement itself is potentially unsafe or inefficient.
Muscle memory and DNA
Researchers at Keele University show for the first time that human muscles possess a "memory" at the DNA level.
Using the latest genome wide techniques, the researchers studied over 850,000 sites on human DNA and discovered the genes marked or unmarked with special chemical tags when muscle grows following exercise, then returns to normal, and then grows again following exercise in later life.
Known as epigenetic modifications, these markers or tags tell the gene whether it should be active or inactive, providing instructions to the gene to turn on or off without changing the DNA itself.
The research has important implications in how athletes train, recover from injury, and has potentially far-reaching consequences for athletes caught cheating.
"If an athlete's muscle grows, and then they get injured and lose some muscle, it may help their later recovery if we know the genes responsible for muscle 'memory.' Further research will be important to understand how different exercise programs can help activate these muscle memory genes," said Dr. Adam Sharples, senior lecturer in cell and molecular muscle physiology at Keele University.