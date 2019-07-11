Don't worry, be happy: Easy ways to boost your mood

According to the WalletHub website, Hawaii, Utah and Minnesota are the three happiest states in the country. But being happy is more than just some sun and a smile.

What makes you happy? Here are just a few scientific ways to improve your mood.

Prevention magazine suggests add more greens, dark chocolate and mushrooms to your diet. These foods give you vitamin D and increase the dopamine and serotonin in your body.

Listen to more music. In a study by McGill University, researchers learned that listening to music also releases dopamine to your body. And once you have learned the song, don’t be afraid to sing along.

And finally, meditate. In a study by Massachusetts General Hospital, brain scans showed compassion and self-awareness grew and stress shrank. Meditation also lets serotonin, dopamine and endorphins flow through you.

According to the Fast Company magazine, a study conducted by Gallup ranked the U.S. as 18th in the world when it comes to happiness. The survey was over a two year period. The top country was Finland.