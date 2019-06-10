Donation decisions: How to navigate which charities to support

When you give money to a charity, you probably want to make sure your dollars are going to be used in a way that you approve of. We all get asked to donate to different charities but it can be difficult to figure out which ones to support. Of course personal preference is one factor, but we also need to think about making sure the money we give really goes where we think it does.

Tracy Stauffer, marketing and community relations coordinator for Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, says there are a few things you should do.

"Investigating and doing your research is what's going to help you not to make mistakes. If you want your money to stay in a certain area then research that and find the organization that handles that area," she said.

Stauffer is passionate about non-profits for a few reasons. She works for one, PCFLV, and she's been the recipient of that organization's help through her daughter Vanessa's 11-year cancer journey.

PCFLV creates a loving community of support for families dealing with pediatric cancer, from diagnosis to treatment to survivorship and to bereavement.

Stauffer said when you give to any organization, you should do so with care and education.

"Investigate where they spend their money and who they help. Are they in your area? The state? The country? Wherever, and make sure that aligns with where you would like to have your money spent on," she said.

You can find the 990 form for any non-profit filed with the IRS on line or you can even ask the organization. This will tell you exactly where the money goes.

"We get phone calls all the time and I encourage people to call the non-profit they're interested in. That non-profit should be able to answer their questions. They should be able to see these are the programs or services that we provide. This is the geographic area we service. They should be very easily be able to answer those questions and if they can't, that's a red flag," Stauffer said.

And she says giving to a local organization gives you and the community a few benefits.

"Donate local is something we're really trying to get people to recognize and to get behind because there are so many amazing non-profits here in the Lehigh valley, not just PCFLV," she explained.

If you do stick local, it's certainly easier to double check on an organization.

"If you get involved in the organization, even before you make that actual donation to them, if you get involved and learn a little bit about them, that will help you make a better more informed decision on where to spend your money," Stauffer said.