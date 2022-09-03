It has to do with meeting kids where they are and trying to use a form of communication they respond to and that might be video. Experts say if a tool can begin the conversations, parents need to continue talking about these issues. They say parents should keep their tone calm and teach kids early how and why to say no.
"There's definitely been some peer pressure in school," said 15-year-old Molly Mungan.
10th grader Molly Mungan has stayed strong, but she knows other kids in her school have not.
"They felt like they couldn't live without it," said Molly.
From vaping to drinking to popping pills, Molly's mom has been open about the dangers.
"It's an ongoing conversation," Gretchen Mungan said.
A new video game could kickstart the discussion.
Pixelton adventures is a free online game that provides teens with real life scenarios.
"Will they use a classmate's ADHD medicine to focus better for their finals? Is that something that they're going to participate in? How does that impact them? If a young person under the age of 13 begins using a substance there's a 70 percent chance that they will develop a substance use disorder sometime in their lifetime," said Katie Gallagher, Candor Health Education.
Experts say when you do start discussing the dangers, be sure to keep your conversations age appropriate.
For preschoolers, it's about making healthy choices.
In early elementary school, take advantage of teachable moments. When you see someone smoking in a movie, mention the dangers.
By middle school, set rules.
In high school, make sure your child knows you disapprove of using drugs or drinking alcohol. Stand by your rules. If your teen breaks them, enforce the consequences. And, continue to talk with your child about their choices.
"Kids do choose like to go the right path," said Molly, "and not take the drugs."
Experts say the key age for these discussions is between eight and twelve years old. They say kids are old enough to understand, and young enough not to tune you out.