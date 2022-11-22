Do your eyes feel itchy and irritated? You could have dry eye disease.
Aging is one of the most common causes of dry eye disease, but there are other contributing factors.
Dr. Julie McLaughlin, of Lehigh Eye Specialists, explains the rise of dry eye issues over the past several years due to the increase of screen time, and even more so since the onset of the pandemic, thanks to Zoom meetings, series binging, mask wearing, and social media scrolling.
Estimates are that between 16-49 million people in the U.S. suffer from dry eye disease (DED), with that big number gap being people living with undiagnosed.
The burning, itching, blurry vision, tearing, among other symptoms, does not only affect quality of life, but can-do irreparable damage if left untreated.
McLaughlin explain what DED is and how it happens, tips for reducing eye strain, when it's time to see a doctor, how DED is diagnosed and how to treat.
One such treatment that's getting more attention is a light-based therapy called Optilight. It's FDA-approved, and helps get to the root of the problem. It's a quick, non-invasive, in-office procedure done typically in 4 sessions.