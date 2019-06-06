Electrical safety: What to never plug into a power strip

Every year, electric extension cords cause about 4,000 trips to hospital emergency rooms, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The misuse of electric extension cords and power strips also cause more than 3,000 house fires every year, killing about 50 people and injuring over 250. Here are some rules on how to use power strips correctly to keep you and your loved ones safe.

Between all the cellphones, computers, tablets, TVs, stereos, routers, and lamps, you may have an area in your home that looks like a cord disaster zone.

To keep this from becoming a fire hazard, the first major rule is to never overload your power strips. If the power strip or extension cord feels hot, that is a sign that it is overloaded and may start a fire.

Rule two: never plug high power capacity appliances, like space heaters, refrigerators, or microwave and toaster ovens into power strips or extension cords. These appliances have higher power capacity and need to be plugged into a wall outlet directly.

Rule number three: always plug power strips directly into the wall. It is OK to temporarily to plug an extension cord to a power strip, but never a power strip to an extension cord.

Also, do not connect multiple extension cords together.

And rule number four: don’t use indoor power strips outdoors. If the power strip gets damaged by rain or snow, it can damage anything plugged into it.

Another tip: never place rugs over extension cords. They can get easily damaged while being walked on and since the cords are out of view, the damage is too, thus leaving exposed wires that can cause a fire.