Today

Hazy, hot, and humid with a stray afternoon thunderstorm, mainly in the Poconos. Heat index as high as 100-105 degrees.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy and muggy with a shower or t-storm possible early, mainly in the Poconos.

Tomorrow

Partly sunny, hot, and humid with a spotty afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Heat index again up to 100 degrees.