You've probably heard of emotional intelligence, but how much do you know about it? And how can it help you in the workplace?
Some say that emotional intelligence is really the key to long-term success.
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with Emilie Bree Carlino, a career and professional coach in the Lehigh Valley, to talk about it.
What is emotional intelligence? Carlino says it's a set of skills and abilities that can be learned over time, to become aware of your emotions so you can better understand how to manage them in different situations.
How does it fit into workplace situations? Employers are screening applicants for things like communication, empathy and teamwork, Carlino says, and about 70% of employers say they value someone with higher emotional intelligence and soft skills over someone who can just do the technical work.
Carlino says the key to emotional intelligence and managing emotions at work, like when we're tired, stressed or overwhelmed, is first understanding how we feel. Take a step back, see how you're feeling and think about how you can act and what the results will be. Learn to recognize your emotions so you can strategize how to use them in the workplace.
Resiliency is a huge part of emotional intelligence. It's all about your mindset, so if you're able to check in with yourself and realize when you're feeling negative, stressed or overwhelmed, you have the power to change that. Take some moments to do some breathing exercises or find a way to calm down and relax. If you practice recognizing and controlling emotions and actions in the workplace, it will help with teambuilding and communication, and make you a much more valuable employee, Carlino says.
This especially holds true amid the pandemic, as everyone was and is figuring out how to deal with changes and challenges. Emotional intelligence has become much more prominent and talked about, and employers value it more, Carlino says.