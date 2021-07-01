How tired do you feel most days? If your answer is very tired, you're not alone. Studies show many people start feeling fatigued as early as noon. And that can impact their daily routine and productivity.
Experts say it could have to do with our diet. Here are the top six energy foods to fight fatigue.
Nutritionists say the number one mistake people make when it comes to boosting their energy level is not drinking enough water. Dehydration is the number one culprit when it comes to feeling sluggish. But it also has to do with what we do or don't eat.
It turns out, pitching the junk food could energize your life.
bananas may be one of the best foods for energy. they're full of complex carbs, potassium, and vitamin B6, all of which boost energy levels.
Hard boiled eggs will fill you up and fuel you up. Cracking open some protein as well as leucine, an amino acid that stimulates energy production.
Apples are a high antioxidant full of fiber.
"So, that presence of fiber keeps your, just keeps you fuller longer," said Megan Case, nutritionist.
Go ahead and dip into some hummus.
"Chickpeas are a legume. So, they're a complex carb, and they've got a great source of protein and fiber," Case said.
One orange not only provides more than 100% of the recommended daily dose of vitamin C, all that C provides compounds that protect against oxidative stress. It's that type of stress that makes you feel so tierd.
And go ahead and pop some corn. One cup is high in carbs and fiber, and low in calories.
If you do grab a candy bar to get through that afternoon slump, experts say be sure to go for dark chocolate. It has a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate. Cocoa increases blood flow throughout the body and helps to deliver oxygen to the brain to wake you up.