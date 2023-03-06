Today

Mostly sunny to start, followed by increasing clouds.

Tonight

Cloudy with a bit of rain and snow likely. Some areas may receive a coating. Higher elevations in the Poconos and far northern New Jersey, certainly north of Interstate 80 could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of wet slushy snow.

Tomorrow

A mostly cloudy start should give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Winds turn gusty in the afternoon. There might be a few lingering rain and snow showers first thing in the morning.