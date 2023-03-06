Winemaking dates back to 6000 B.C. Since then, the industry has been dominated with men growing, testing, tasting, and blending the bottles. In fact, more than 80% of wine makers are men.
However, women are working their way into the vineyard and into the business.
Jessica Hershfield and Kaitlyn Lo’s wine label is starting to gain traction in its ultra-competitive industry. It is a huge achievement considering they are among the masses who pivoted to a new career during the pandemic.
“The pandemic made you really evaluate what’s important in your life,” said Hershfield.
Hershfield worked for some of the biggest names in tech, including Google and Uber.
“I always had the itch to start my own thing and I wanted to find something I am passionate about,” said Hershfield.
She joined forces with Kaitlyn Lo to form Just Enough Wines.
“I think taking the leap and starting your own company is probably the scariest thing that anyone can do,” said Hershfield.
“We made a point to partner with some industry professionals early on,” said Lo.
They next looked at how their brand could help solve a problem many were having during the pandemic, which was portion control.
“I would either open a bottle and it would go bad and wasted a few days later, or drink too much, and I wanted this built-in portion control. The cans are a glass and a half, and they give you that perfect pour,” said Hershfield.
“That gave us an angle we could really establish ourselves,” said Lo.
Both women had to learn the business from the ground up -- growing, harvesting, crushing, pressing, fermenting, and aging. It seems overwhelming, yet Hershfield says she took it one step, one grape, at a time.
“Just doing one thing every day, whether it was just filing for your company, and slowly over time these things add up and you start to get momentum,” said Hershfield.
Their wines are in Total Wines, Von, and Albertsons supermarkets. Their goal is to be the top-selling canned wine in the United States.
“Changing careers for me was the best decision I ever made,” said Hershfield.