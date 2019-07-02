Studies show the longer a person remains in a coma the less chance of recovery. In fact, a patient in a coma for two weeks has only a 2% chance of survival.

Meet one woman who literally went from death’s door to mentor.

Ten years ago, Barbara Morello O’Donnell contracted the deadly H1N1 virus.

“They put me on full life support and then I went into a coma," Morello O’Donnell said.

In a coma for 14 days, the doctors told her family there was no hope.

“They were talking like they were going to pull the plug,” she said.

Then out of the darkness ...

“The angel said, 'We’re sending you back, it’s not your time to go,'" Morello O’Donnell said.

It was nothing short of a miracle just ask husband, Mike.

“Oh my God, it’s a miracle, it’s truly a miracle,” O’Donnell said.

“I said, 'Doc, I gotta tell you something, I have a healed heart,'" Morello O’Donnell said.

But the doctor said only 10% of her heart was working, until a series of tests proved him wrong.

“Indeed your heart has been healed,” Morello O’Donnell said.

Having defied death, Barbara wanted to give back to others who faced adversity.

“I had many deficits, and the horses helped heal me,” she said.

She started See Horse Miami, a non-profit organization to empower young women dealing with substance abuse to domestic abuse.

“I almost lost my life more than one time," Morello O’Donnell said.

Ericka Pena says the equine therapy with Morello O’Donnell has helped her overcome a dangerous addiction to opiates.

“She said the horses I had picked were very strong-minded horses, and she related that to me,” Pena said.

Morello O’Donnell has helped 250 women through her program. She also recommends journaling for people struggling to overcome a tough time in their lives. Her organization is 100% volunteer based.

More information about See Horse Miami is available on the organization's website and information is also avaialble on Morello O’Donnell's Book "In God's Waiting Room."