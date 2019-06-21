BREAKING NEWS

Headline Goes Here

NJ man died of crushing injuries at Martin Tower work site, coroner says - more >>

Life Lessons

Getting creative with cauliflower

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 09:34 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 06:58 AM EDT

Getting creative with cauliflower

The CDC states that 71% of American adults are overweight or obese. While those numbers are grim, the demand for one white vegetable is growing.

According to the New York Times, cauliflower sales have doubled over the past year. Consumers and health experts are both in support of this low-calorie vegetable that is replacing carbs like rice and potatoes.

“About a cup of cauliflower that’s cooked is going to be around 25 calories, where a cup of potatoes, which are far more dense, is going to be around 200 calories," said Lori Brizee, nutrition consultant.

If you’re trying to lose weight or just eat a healthier diet, try adding cauliflower to other ingredients.

“You can also mix it with something like potatoes to stretch the potatoes and dilute the calories in those potatoes,” Brizee said.

Or replace a doughy pizza crust with a cauliflower crust! You can use Caulipower’s website to find local stores that carry these products.

If you are a fan of chicken wings, try tossing some cauliflower in wing sauce for a different experience.

The vice president of vegetable brand Green Giant said that when their riced cauliflower was launched in 2016, they harvested five acres of cauliflower each week. In 2018, that number has increased to 30 acres a week.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Allentown, PA 18102

68°F

Clear

TONIGHT

  • 0%

This Week's Circulars

Latest from the newsroom

Feature Belt

Berks
Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire
Irene Snyder | 69 News

Berks firefighters honored for rescuing homeowners from fire

News
Spotify's most streamed workout artists
CNN

Spotify's most streamed workout artists

Southeastern PA
Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Southeastern PA
Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies