Getting creative with cauliflower

The CDC states that 71% of American adults are overweight or obese. While those numbers are grim, the demand for one white vegetable is growing.

According to the New York Times, cauliflower sales have doubled over the past year. Consumers and health experts are both in support of this low-calorie vegetable that is replacing carbs like rice and potatoes.

“About a cup of cauliflower that’s cooked is going to be around 25 calories, where a cup of potatoes, which are far more dense, is going to be around 200 calories," said Lori Brizee, nutrition consultant.

If you’re trying to lose weight or just eat a healthier diet, try adding cauliflower to other ingredients.

“You can also mix it with something like potatoes to stretch the potatoes and dilute the calories in those potatoes,” Brizee said.

Or replace a doughy pizza crust with a cauliflower crust! You can use Caulipower’s website to find local stores that carry these products.

If you are a fan of chicken wings, try tossing some cauliflower in wing sauce for a different experience.

The vice president of vegetable brand Green Giant said that when their riced cauliflower was launched in 2016, they harvested five acres of cauliflower each week. In 2018, that number has increased to 30 acres a week.