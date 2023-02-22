Today

Becoming cloudy with some light rain developing midday into the afternoon; some wet snow or wintry mix at the onset especially in the Poconos, where a coating of snow, sleet, or ice is possible.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with another round of primarily rain showers overnight; lingering wintry mix in the Poconos possible.

Tomorrow

Clouds and a possible shower early, then some sun and warmth trying to surge in by afternoon; 60s and 70s possible southwest of the Lehigh Valley; 40s points north and east.