Labor Day weekend is upon us. It's a great time to celebrate and enjoy the end of summer, but health experts say, do it safely.
Of course, the COVID pandemic will be a big concern when deciding what to do and not to do this holiday weekend, but experts say that's not the only thing you need to worry about.
Labor Day weekend is a time to kick back, relax and savor the last of summer, but it might not be the healthiest of holidays.
Nutritionists say, consider lettuce burgers over buns to cut carbs.
Forget the heavy, mayo-based, potato salads and tryout barbecue roasted potatoes instead.
And finally, sub out those high-sugar mixers for your favorite fresh fruit juice.
Also, be careful of how you’re cooking. While we all like to think we know what we’re doing, the United States Fire Association reports that grill fires are responsible for 10 deaths, 100 injuries, and $37 million of damage every year.
Fireworks can also cause more harm than good, with over 19,000 fires starting every year because of fireworks. Safety experts say to always light fireworks on dry ground, never light more than one at a time, and never disassemble or try to make your own.
Finally, always be careful on your way home. Experts say speeding and car accidents increase this weekend.
And because it is still summer, experts recommend you remember sunscreen and hydration, whatever your plans are.