The importance of affordable health care really hits home when you have a health issue.
Studies show, on average, Americans visit the doctor four times a year. To compare, people in Japan visit an average thirteen times a year!
The number one reason for this drastic difference? The price of health care.
But did you know there are a number of resources out there that will help pay or completely cover your costs?
Health officials say you should start by doing your research and consider non-insurance options.
You can save money on medicines by asking your provider to switch to generic instead of brand name drugs. Go to WellRX.com to compare prices.
Also, check out online pharmacies, but always make sure they are certified. You can find out by looking for the official VIPPS logo.
Often, clinic care is less expensive than at the hospital, which on average charges $2,000 for a one-night stay.
You can also save half on most dental work by going to a dental school.
Blood pressure screenings can be done free at many pharmacies.
The American Academy of Dermatology offers free skin care screenings at locations around the country as part of its "SPOT me" program.
The National Breast Cancer Foundation is partnered with certain medical facilities to provide free mammograms, and the CDC provides cervical cancer screenings to low-income, uninsured or underinsured women across America.
Experts say double check all of your medical bills and always ask what something is going to cost before you get it done. Your health provider may be able to help.