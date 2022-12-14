NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Berks, Lehigh and Northampton. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move in to the area from west to east Thursday morning. This is expected to last several hours before an eventual change to rain occurs from south to north by the late afternoon into the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&