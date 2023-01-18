About 116 million Americans are living with high blood pressure. New studies show that 1 in 8 people don't even know they have it. Keeping blood pressure under control is important for reducing your risk from everything from heart failure to dementia.
While nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure, there's a lot that people don't know about this common condition.
"We call it a silent killer because people don't pay much attention to it until you have what we call end organ damage," said Dr. Siddarth Wayangankar, with Baptist Health.
Most people with high blood pressure don't have symptoms unless their blood pressure is very high. That's why doctors say knowing your numbers is important.
"You need to know that number at the top of your brain, at the tip of your tongue. What's that number?" said Dr. Ricardo Hanel, neurosurgeon with Baptist Health.
A normal blood pressure reading is less than 120/80, and elevated blood pressure is between 120-129/more than 80. Above that is considered high blood pressure.
Experts say it's important to add a blood pressure monitor to your home first aid kit. They can be found on Amazon for less than $40.
"We tell the patients that they need to get as many readings as possible because that gives us a better understanding of the true blood pressure," said Dr. Venkata Sagi, cardiac electrophysiologist at Baptist Health.
A recent Oxford study found that 1 in 8 adults had blood pressure spikes at night that were missed by daytime readings. Experts suggest taking your blood pressure at night.