Is your college student home for the summer? How can you make the transition better for everyone in the family?
When college students leave home and adjust to dorm life, parents and families adjust to that person being gone. Now that it’s summer, lots of college students are home for summer vacation, which leaves families finding themselves turned upside down again, this time in the other direction.
Experts say college students bring home a list of complicated feelings about being home and being away, and for parents and families, there is also a bit of upheaval as everyone gets used to the new normal.
Experts say:
1. Give your child time and space to settle back in. It’s as much a transition for them as it is for the rest of the family.
2. Discuss expectations: Do you want them home at a certain time? Has that been clearly communicated? Do you expect them to do chores? What are your thoughts about drinking alcohol? Let them know your rules and make sure they understand them.
3. Make sure they are productive. Experts say they’re less likely to stay up all night for example if they have a job or a volunteer activity to go to.
4. Insist on good communication: Will they be home for dinner? Do you want them to let you know their schedule?
5. Find ways to reconnect. Maybe there’s a family game or activity you used to enjoy. Is that something you can still do? Finding common ground is important for everyone.
Remember that you and your spouse or partner also need time alone with each other or by yourselves to refresh and feel ready to be part of the family.