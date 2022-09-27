Giving compliments at work is a great way to build relationships, but are you doing it the right way?
Experts say the key really is making sure we give a specific, sincere compliment that makes another person feel valued.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Liz Summers, leadership consultant, facilitator and coach with Advancing Leadership Consulting.
"So I know that you said that really being specific and sincere with a compliment is so important. Why is that?"
"It really is, because we've probably all heard great job. And while that sounds okay, it's really not effective. It's important to be specific and sincere because the other person will feel seen and heard, they will feel genuinely recognized, and you're able to reinforce a positive behavior that can be repeated."
"So can you give me an example of what would be in your mind specific and sincere?"
"Sure. Let's say that you had made a presentation this morning that I thought was really great. And I wanted to compliment you on it. I might say, 'Nancy, I really enjoyed your presentation and the 9 a.m. meeting this morning, your handout and your slides were really easy to read. And I learned a lot about the new teleprompter. Thank you for an informative and fun meeting.' So that way, it's more specific, you know what you can repeat, you know that your handouts and slides work well. And so that's something you can use again. And it's specific. So you know that I was there in the room with you, I was paying attention, and hopefully you feel more valued."
"And something like a compliment in the workplace, it's so easy, it's free, right? But it can be really effective for the team building aspects, correct?"
"Absolutely. And it's, that's where the sincere part comes in. You don't want to just start spraying compliments everywhere. But taking a moment, it takes less than a minute, usually, to just tell someone 'job well done,' and what specifically they did. It's really important, especially today, I feel like we're all doing more with less, we're stretched so thin. And just to take that moment, it really can make a difference."
"And how about if I want to sort of use this tactic with my coworkers? What sort of things do you think that I should keep in mind when I'm reaching out to give a compliment to somebody else?"
"Sure, I think you want to pick a time when you know, not necessarily running down the hallway, or someone's running out the door, but pick a time where they have a minute. And just to be specific. And also remember, sometimes people want that one-on-one. Sometimes people might like that in the staff meeting in front of other people. But other times people may just like it one on one, and that is something that you truly appreciate about someone and most of us, if you think about it, you can find something."
"And do you think that this is something, I know that you just said that right now, this is specifically a time when we need this sort of encouragement more than ever. So are these things that you work with CEOs and managers on sort of trying to make sure that they implement?"
"I think it's really important, especially that it comes from the top, and that it becomes part of the culture and that it's a way of extending kindness and appreciation. And especially with the 'great resignation.' You know, it's a great way to just help people feel valued, and we all need each other. We can't do our jobs alone. So it really is a great way to help build that teamwork in the office."