COVID-19 certainly turned the workplace upside down, but there are some things that have remained consistent that researchers are studying to help workers perform better and managers see better results.
Gratitude and compassion: probably not the first things that come to mind when you think about success in the workplace. But Lehigh University professor Liuba Belkin, Ph.D., has done extensive research into this subject.
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with her to talk about it.
Why are gratitude and compassion important in the workplace? Belkin says they are positive emotions that don't just allow people to feel better, but they also switch the focus from the individual to others. If someone feels gratitude, they will pay it forward and feel inspired to help their coworkers, boss and organization.
Gratitude is especially important in crisis, like the pandemic, because it inspires people to help each other, and builds resilience, strength and creativity, says Belkin.
Compassion both for yourself and for others helps create what's called companionate love, Belkin says. It's brotherly love, fostering companionship and warmth. When leaders express this in the workplace, their employees feel grateful and it inspires employees to help each other and the company, and be more productive and respectful, Belkin said.