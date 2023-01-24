College students are always encouraged to round out their education by getting internships so they can learn and grow and be exposed to a real world working environment. But what do student interns bring to a company?
Business owners say interns can be extremely valuable to a company, bringing fresh insights and energy.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Hayden Craddolph, owner of Haydenfilms Institute in Upper Macungie Township, for a look at how interns have helped the company over the last 10 years.
Watch the interview in the video window above or read a transcript below.
"So, you've had...over the last 10 years, about 50 different interns working for your company. So what's your experience been like?"
"Oh my gosh, it's been fantastic. Let me just tell you one quick story, very quick. So before we actually had interns, we were an online distribution company only because we were running an online film festival. I ended up speaking at an event, a high school event, and this student came up to me afterwards and said, 'Hey, can I job shadow you?' And I was like, job shadow, we don't have any program like that. We don't have any internships, I would love to be an intern for you. And making a long story short, we ended up creating our first internship where we took a Twin Valley High School student, Kutztown University student and a Penn State student, and we sent them on the road to do news broadcasts in covering film festivals. And that was really our first internship program. But it was really out of happenstance, the student actually wanted it, and then we created it afterwards. So it's been a great, you know, last 10 years working with the students, like I said, you'd like you just said, 50 of them. And it's been a pleasure working with them."
"So they've really become a important part of your infrastructure. They're not, they're not extras."
"No, they're not extras. I mean, that's one of the things that we really pride ourselves on. It's like a team of students, professionals and scholars, and they work on our film festival, they help us with our screenplay competition. And one of our other successful programs is the hidden films agency. So we get them to work with clients, they're part of client meetings, they offer different types of insight, and from their perspective, so we really want them part of the team and making decisions right out of the gate."
"So was it the experience that you had early on with the first interns that made you feel like we should be having more of these young folks involved?"
"Every once in a while, with our new interns, we always go back and look at the old footage of what they were doing, you know, back in 2006, when they first really gave us some of these ideas, and the new interns and the new team members that we have are like wow, they were really above and beyond. You don't know where anyone was, it wasn't like they were going out and you know, doing busy work copying papers, getting coffee, dry cleaning, they were in...from the get go. And it's it's something that we're really excited about."
"So as a business owner, would you suggest to other businesses that they invest really in interns?"
"Yeah, I mean, I think because of the world we're in right now, we're in this convergence of technology and everything like that. So a lot of business owners, especially if you're Gen X, or baby boomer, and you're running a business, you know, you have a vision for your business. However, some of these tools and systems that are coming to the marketplace, that younger people can really bring insight. And so it really helps guide a different project along a lot easier than just not having an understanding of what systems. Then on our end, you know, the business leader, I think it's important for us to talk about different business briefs, different styles of communicating with clients, and important to also instruct them on what tools that can be successful for project management.
"So it's, I think it's a give and take on both sides. And I would definitely recommend, you know, all business owners to to get their interns more involved early on, so that not only they're going to impact their company, but they'll also be ready in the workplace when they go out and start their careers."
"All right, sounds like you get as much as you give."
"Exactly."