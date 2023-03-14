You've probably heard the saying that if you choose a job you love, you'll never work a day in your life.
Does that describe you? And what is it like to work in a job where passion is your driving factor?
There's something about being passionate about your work that changes everything.
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Marci Lesko, executive vice president and chief impact officer at the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley.
Watch the interview in the video window above or read a transcript below.
"So when I was asking around trying to find people who are passionate about their work, your name came up more than once. So what can you tell us about how being passionate about our work really translates into benefits?"
"Thank you for asking that question. I think that for me, doing my work is what I think is a calling. And so that passion fuels my ability to not only do my job, and to do it well, but to build great teams and to help others to do their job well."
"So how did you find your passion? Because, you know, sometimes people say, well, I'm just not 100% sure really what I want to delve into? How do you find that thing that's really going to light you up?"
"You know, I had a great coach and mentor that told me that you every time you feel that little buzzy feeling on the inside, you need to pay attention to that and lean into it more actually need to journal it. And so for me, being able to find my passion was not only paying attention to how I felt and responding to the work that was in front of me, but also trying new things. Especially when you think that you're too busy to do things, that is exactly when you need to lean in."
"Do you find, as a person who is a leader, what sort of things do you see happening to folks who maybe aren't really that passionate about what they do?"
"Well, I think it certainly becomes more difficult to do your work, I think it's more difficult to get through the day. And so I think, you know, I'm someone that I read a lot. I spend time listening to others. I'm a podcast junkie, you know, it's what I've considered to be one of my greatest achievements has been to really lean in to understand how I can translate my passion into action."
"So for you, at the end of the day, when you go home, and you have hard days, I'm sure. When you look at the bigger picture, how do you find satisfaction, joy, contentment in knowing that you did something that you felt really good about?"
"Thanks to the work that I do at United Way, I have the privilege and honor of serving my community in a multitude of ways, and it used to be that I really craved that direct interaction with clients. And now I build teams. And so when I get to see other people that work for me and with me and community, to see them light up, to see their talent actualized, that is what gives me my greatest satisfaction now and so I you know, when I go home and ready to put my head on my pillow, I can take a deep sigh of relief and remember that I did the right thing all day."