Shared office spaces are nothing new, but there is renewed discussion over their future.
With more offices closed and people working from home, could shared office spaces be more important in the future.
No one knows for sure what the future of our workplaces will look like, but some analysts predict shared office spaces will be more in demand because of the changes in our work lives since the pandemic.
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with Terry Wallace, owner of Venture X, a shared workspace, in Bethlehem.
He says he's seen more activity and interest in their shared workspace just in the past month. Many businesses and employers are looking for space to reconnect, Wallace said.
Venture X is also seeing more in-person events, both business and social.
