While you are celebrating Independence Day this week, how about declaring your independence against bad habits too?
Do you have a bad habit that you know you should quit? Many of us do, but why is it so difficult to stop a bad habit?
Brain scientists say habits arise through repetition and it’s up to us to break the cycle.
Studies show that 70% of smokers would like to quit, but they can’t seem to.
Experts say bad habits are so hard to stop for many reasons: they become part of our routine, we don’t realize what is causing us to take part in these bad habits and we need to develop strategies.
1. Examine why you want to change. Is it for your health, your home life, your reputation? Experts say when you can zero in on a personal reason, you’re more likely to get motivated to stop.
2. Focus on becoming more aware of your unhealthy habits. Then develop strategies to counteract them. For example, habits can be linked in our minds to certain places and activities. So for example, you could avoid the candy aisle in the grocery store or avoid going places where you usually have a cigarette.
3. Modify your behavior. If your routine is to have a drink after work to unwind for example, try something else like going for a walk, going to the gym, or meditating.
4. Visualize yourself in a tempting situation. If you know you’re going to a gathering with a lot of unhealthy goods, imagine yourself just eating vegetables and fruit.
5. Actively replace unhealthy routines with new, healthy ones. Focus carefully on this and do it with intention. Choose an activity that involves movement and even socialization to get your mind off the bad habit.
And experts say prepare for slip-ups and try to learn from them. What caused the slip-up, what can you do differently next time?
Start small and remember it takes time and effort.