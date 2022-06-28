Kids will be out and about this summer with hectic schedules and parents will certainly want to focus on keeping them safe from predators. What should they know?
69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Grant Heimbecker, director of operations for Community Partners 4 Kids. The group provides child safety education workshops, and offers child ID programs in the Greater Lehigh Valley area.
So why is it so important for kids to be vigilant?
"Absolutely, vigilance is the first step of protecting themselves. Knowing what to look for, like the old expression, 'don't take candy from a stranger.' Okay, that's being vigilant. That's the first step in protecting your child is warning them what to look for what to what to avoid things like that."
I know it's a hard discussion for parents to have for a few reasons, because first of all, they're afraid of the subject. But then it's also really hard for a parent to sort of explain these things to kids. So I know your organization really says you should kind of have an ongoing conversation, correct? Not just one.
"Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. So it's been about a year since we published it. But this fall/winter, we're looking to publish again, our child resource booklet. It's going to be 128 pages. And it's going to have really good content, about how to sit down and talk to your child about these topics, how to be vigilant, how to protect yourself from being abducted or abuse, things like that."
That's a great resource. So how about for kids? You know, the last couple of years, they weren't out and about as much as they were, and will be now. So is this really a time to refresh for parents and kids?
"Absolutely, absolutely. Humans are repetitious creatures. And we fall into our habits. And we tend to repeat our habits. But when you go through a year or two break of telling your child, be careful on your walk home from school, because they were at home for school, those two years, that year, whatever it was, you have fallen out of that. And it's important to remember that now your kid is going back and forth to school, now they are significantly more vulnerable. And they need to watch out for that."
So the resource guide, I would imagine has tips even on how to practice these conversations over and over again for different ages.
"Yes, yes, certainly everything from your walk home from school to being online. Because even if you're sitting in your house, and you're online, you can be hooked and brought into something terrible. There's phishing schemes that go on, they're child trafficking that goes online. And parents need to make sure to talk to their child about being safe online, in the same way that if a random car pulls up and says, 'Do you want candy,' you must say no."
That's such a good point, all of our kids are online. We aren't even aware, as with all scams, what's out there. That's an important one, the way people try to get to our kids.
"Most certainly, most absolutely. Whether it's tried and true -- be careful when you're out and about -- or if it's this new way of being careful. You have got to take care of yourself even inside of your own four walls inside of your house. We have to have this conversation."