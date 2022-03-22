Most of us use social media, but do you use it to market yourself for business purposes?
In this edition of Workplace Lessons, Nancy Werteen has some tips on how you can get ahead in the virtual world.
Do you know how to use social media to your advantage and set yourself apart from other people?
Career experts say these skills are vital in today's business world. For some tips, Nancy Werteen is joined by marketing expert Denise Grothouse, President and Founder of Perfect Six Marketing in Allentown.
On the topic of how we market ourselves on social media, a few topics Nancy discussed included:
- What should we focus on?
- Why should we use social media to our advantage?
- Social media and the networking opportunities in light of the pandemic.
