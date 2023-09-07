More than 1 in 4 people age 65 and older fall each year, according to the National Institute on Aging.
Unintentional falls are the leading cause of non-fatal injuries in America, resulting in more than 5 million visits to the ER annually. The reasons are varied and include vision problems, balance issues, even certain medications.
For older folks, the risk of complications after a fall can be staggering, so the best thing is to prevent a fall from happening in the first place by taking a few precautions.
1. Experts say to maintain your balance and strength, stay physically active. Regular exercise strengthens the core and improves reflexes.
2. Fall-proof your home. Look around for possible hazards like area rugs that aren't secured, clutter that can be tripped over, and poor lighting.
3. Consider the side effects of medications you might be taking. Many common medications can cause dizziness, for example that can make you unsteady on your feet.
4. Have your eyes and hearing tested. Both can influence how you feel in space and how steady you might or might not be on your feet.
5. Consider your footwear. Sometimes we wear flimsy shoes around the house and then find ourselves going up and down the stairs with them on while holding things like the laundry basket. Experts say hold onto the railing, take your time and make two trips instead of carrying more than you can handle.
Experts say pay extra attention to the inside of your home because that's where the majority of falls happen. When you go out into another environment, you should be extra careful. Studies show 30% of falls happen in a public setting and 10% in a health care center.