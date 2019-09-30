How to stand up for yourself and just say no

Are you always getting stuck babysitting your niece or nephew? What about being roped into helping plan your co-worker’s birthday party?

We have all been there, agreeing to something we didn’t want to do.

But what if you are the type of person who just can’t say no? One thing you can do is stall. Instead of saying yes right away, say “let me think about it” or “let me check my schedule and get back to you.” That would give you time to think whether you actually want to say yes.

If you end up wanting to say no, keep it brief. "No" is a complete sentence and you are not obligated to provide a reason if you don’t want to do something for a friend or a stranger.

But when it comes to work-related activities, a simple no may not do. Instead try, “I don’t have time in my schedule to tackle that right now,” or “it’s not a priority for me right now.”

Finally, it’s all about practice. Starting with small, simple no’s, like saying no to eating ice cream right before bed can help you say no to those harder tasks.

“It gives you a good basis for when you should be a little more pushy, when you should push back,” said Andrea Morgan MBA, executive of Bimbo Bakeries.

And just say no.

Women are more likely than men to say yes, especially when it comes to salary negotiations. According to the Financial Women’s Association, when women say yes to the first offer right away, they are missing out on more than $530,000 over a lifetime compared to men. So say no and negotiate.