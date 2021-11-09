It's been difficult for many people to stay positive in that last year and a half, especially at work with the challenges of the virtual working environment. But positivity and trust are vital in the workplace.
Do you trust your managers? Do they trust you? What role do positive emotions like trust have in the workplace?
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with Lehigh University associate professor Liuba Belkin, Ph.D, who has done extensive research into this subject.
Belkin says we're used to a train of thought that employees are lazy and unmotivated and need punishment to keep them on track, but the truth is people need to be appreciated and respected, and that in turn makes them more motivated.
Research shows happy people are more productive, more engaged with work and more creative, Belkin says.
A large part of that is trust, she says. When COVID-19 hit and everyone went virtual, a lot of employers didn't trust employees to get work done and felt the need to constantly monitor them, and employees could feel they weren't trusted and did not feel respected, which had a negative effect on work.
Belkin says a top reason people quit their job is a lack of trust and lack of autonomy. Mutual respect and trust between employees and employers is important.
Belkin notes that you don't have to always feel positive or happy, but that adding in some positive emotions makes a difference. Employers can foster positivity by listening to their employees, showing they care and asking how they're doing.