How to tackle your student loans

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

How to tackle your student loans

In the United States, there are more than 44 million borrowers who collectively owe $1.5 trillion dollars in student loan debt. An average student in the class of 2016 owes around $37,000.

Here are some ways to pay off your debt faster, and help your wallet take less of a hit.

First, create a budget. The most common method is 50-20-30. Fifty percent should go to your needs, 20 percent should go towards debts and savings, and the last 30 percent is discretionary spending or “wants.”

Financial Guru Dave Ramsey believes the best way to pay off all your debts is the debt snowball method. List your debts in order of total payoff balances, focusing on paying off the smallest one first, while maintaining minimum payments on the others. Once the smallest is paid off, you apply that payment on top of your next one, and before you know it you’re seeing huge progress.

Your second option is referred to as the avalanche method. Instead of the smallest balance, you prioritize your debts with the highest interest rates. Starting big and working your way down will cut your costs long term, the bottom line: just keep paying off those student loans, so your credit rating keeps getting better and better.

Here are some online resources for help managing your debt and finances:

