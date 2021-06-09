There are very few phrases more gut wrenching than, "you have cancer." The fear of the unknown can leave you reeling. What treatment will I need? Will I have side effects? Will I survive? Mental health experts say for some, finding humor during a health crisis is one important way to cope.
Two years ago, Diana Bosse went to the ER with intense abdominal pain and was blindsided by the doctor’s diagnosis, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma.
“I mean, you think cancer, you think the worst, you think chemo, you think, you know, I’m going to be so sick. Then I thought I can't keep doing this. I cannot stay in this black hole,” says Bosse.
Instead, Diana began posting about her cancer journey on social media.
“Humor was my coping mechanism,” Bosse shared.
Board-certified psychologist Shelley Johns works extensively with cancer patients. She says a good, heartfelt laugh does wonders for the soul and the body.
“You take in more oxygen, rich air, it helps get your cardiovascular system moving,” said Shelly Johns, PsyD, ABPP, a clinical health psychologist at the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis.
Johns recommends her patients stock up on mood-boosting movies, read a funny book, or pull out your childhood comic book collection.
Finally, surround yourself with likeminded friends. For Diana, it was long-time friend and part-time cartoonist Steve Wallace. Steve read Diana’s social media posts daily and began to sketch her exploits.
“I knew it was her coping mechanism and I knew I would probably do the same thing,” Wallace, illustrator, replied.
Steve’s illustrations gave Diana the push she needed to fulfill a lifelong goal, turning her Facebook posts into a book.
“So, I thought ‘If I don't do something now, who knows if I’ll have another chance,’” exclaimed Bosse.
Diana has been cancer-free since August of 2019. She is donating 5% of the proceeds of her book to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and another 5% to the Alzheimer’s Association, where she works. You can order on Diana’s website.